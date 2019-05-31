Bradford was called up from Triple-A Tacoma by the Mariners on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bradford was optioned to Triple-A in early May but makes his return to Seattle after making a handful of appearances in the minors. The 29-year-old has a 4.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings this season.