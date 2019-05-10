Bradford was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

Bradford has been up and down since coming off the injured list in late April with four runs allowed -- including three homers -- across 7.1 innings. The 29-year-old has a 4.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB through 13.2 innings and figures to find his way back to the majors relatively quickly.

