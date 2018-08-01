Bradford was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Bradford was cast off the active roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Adam Warren from the Yankees. Across 34 appearances with the Mariners this year, Bradford logged an impressive 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 31:8 K:BB over 40 innings. Though he's been a consistent presence in Seattle's bullpen, he had minor-league options left on his contract, so this was an easier move for the club to make, rather than designating another reliever for assignment. Look for Bradford to return to the fold in the near future.

