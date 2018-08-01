Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Optioned to minors
Bradford was sent down to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.
Bradford was cast off the active roster in order to make room for the recently acquired Adam Warren from the Yankees. Across 34 appearances with the Mariners this year, Bradford logged an impressive 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 31:8 K:BB over 40 innings. Though he's been a consistent presence in Seattle's bullpen, he had minor-league options left on his contract, so this was an easier move for the club to make, rather than designating another reliever for assignment. Look for Bradford to return to the fold in the near future.
More News
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Grabs fifth win Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Continues stellar stretch Thursday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Record remains unblemished Saturday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Two outs on two strikeouts Thursday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Effective in multi-inning stint•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Grabs second win of season Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...