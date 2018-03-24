Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Optioned to minors
Bradford was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bradford will head to Triple-A to open the season after failing to secure a spot in the Mariners' Opening Day bullpen. The 28-year-old, who was claimed off waivers from the Mets earlier in the offseason, should open the season as organizational bullpen depth. He posted a respectable 3.74 ERA across 33.2 innings in his first taste of the majors in 2017.
