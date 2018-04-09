Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Recalled from Triple-A
Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.
Ryon Healy (ankle) was sent to the disabled list Monday, opening up a spot on the Mariners' active roster for Bradford. The 28-year-old appeared in one game with Tacoma before being summoned to the big club, tossing a clean inning. Bradford, who posted a 3.74 ERA in his first taste of the majors in 2017 (35.2 innings), will likely work in a middle-relief role during his time with the Mariners.
