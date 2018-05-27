Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Record remains unblemished Saturday
Bradford (4-0) fired a scoreless 12th inning in an extra-innings win over the Twins on Saturday, recording a strikeout.
Bradford served as the sixth reliever on the night for the Mariners in the marathon battle, and he got through his one frame on an efficient 13 pitches. He then was awarded his fourth victory of the season when Mike Zunino launched a game-winning solo blast in the home half of the 12th. Bradford has posted five scoreless efforts in his last six appearances, and both his 2.37 ERA and 0.95 WHIP are significant improvements over his respective 3.25 and 1.16 career figures.
