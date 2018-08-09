Bradford was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bradford is likely unavailable after pitching 3.1 innings over the past two games, so he'll swap places with Nick Rumbelow as the Mariners look to bring in a fresh reliever for Thursday's series opener against the Astros. The righty owns a 3.05 ERA across 44.1 innings with the big-league club this season.

