The Mariners recalled Bradford from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.

Bradford owns a 3.05 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 44.1 innings with the Mariners this season and was likely only demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 9 due to the team needing a fresh arm out of the bullpen. With the right-hander now having spent the minimum 10 days in the minors, he'll be cleared to return to the big leagues and should step back into a key middle-relief role.

