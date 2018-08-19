Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Returns from Triple-A
The Mariners recalled Bradford from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Bradford owns a 3.05 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 44.1 innings with the Mariners this season and was likely only demoted to Triple-A on Aug. 9 due to the team needing a fresh arm out of the bullpen. With the right-hander now having spent the minimum 10 days in the minors, he'll be cleared to return to the big leagues and should step back into a key middle-relief role.
