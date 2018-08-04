Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Friday night's game against Toronto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Bradford's time in the minor leagues didn't last long, as he was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. He owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 40 innings at the big-league level in 2018.

