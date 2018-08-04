Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Returns to Seattle
Bradford was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Friday night's game against Toronto, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bradford's time in the minor leagues didn't last long, as he was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday. He owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 31 strikeouts over 40 innings at the big-league level in 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Optioned to minors•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Grabs fifth win Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Continues stellar stretch Thursday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Record remains unblemished Saturday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Two outs on two strikeouts Thursday•
-
Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Effective in multi-inning stint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart