Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Sidelined with forearm strain
Bradford was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bradford, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend, made just two appearances with the Mariners before suffering the injury. While the severity of the issue is not yet known, forearm injuries are often the precursor of a more serious injury, so the Mariners figure to handle Bradford with care. As such, the right-hander figures to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the IL. Matt Festa was recalled from Tacoma in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...