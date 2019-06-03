Bradford was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bradford, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma over the weekend, made just two appearances with the Mariners before suffering the injury. While the severity of the issue is not yet known, forearm injuries are often the precursor of a more serious injury, so the Mariners figure to handle Bradford with care. As such, the right-hander figures to spend more than the 10-day minimum on the IL. Matt Festa was recalled from Tacoma in a corresponding move.