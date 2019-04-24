Bradford (shoulder), who was activated from the injured list earlier in the day, fired a clean eighth inning in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

Bradford was sharp in his return, needing just 12 pitches to get through his one frame. The right-hander was on the shelf for two weeks with a case of shoulder inflammation, and he'll now slot back in as one of several middle-relief options for manager Scott Servais.

