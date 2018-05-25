Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Two outs on two strikeouts Thursday
Bradford fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Athletics on Thursday, retiring both hitters on strikeouts.
Bradford impressively disposed of the hot-hitting duo of Marcus Semien and Jed Lowrie on swinging third strikes to close out the eighth. The 28-year-old had last pitched a week prior, his longest such stretch between outings in May. Bradford has been one of manager Scott Servais' more versatile bullpen options in terms of workload, as he's proven adept at working both multi-inning and much shorter one-or-two-batter stints as needed. Factoring in Thursday's outing, he sports an impressive 2.50 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 18.0 innings across 15 appearances.
