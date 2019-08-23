Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Undergoes Tommy John
Bradford underwent Tommy John surgery, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Bradford has been on the injured list since June with a right elbow strain, and it's since been determined that he needs surgery. He's set to miss the entire 2020 campaign and potentially part of the 2021 season.
