Flexen (2-6) yielded one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings Friday, striking out six and picking up a win against Houston.

Flexen was 0-4 over his last five starts since earning a win over Kansas City on April 22. He danced around trouble multiple times in Friday's outing and the only run he gave up came on a fielder's choice in the second inning. It was the third start in which he allowed just one run and he lowered his season ERA to 4.47 through 50.1 frames. Flexen is lined up to take the mound in Baltimore next week.