Flexen did not factor in the decision versus the Angels on Friday, tossing four innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk. He did not strike out any batters.

The Seattle offense provided plenty of run support for the right-hander, but he needed 87 pitches to get through four frames and didn't come out for the fifth despite being staked to a 4-3 lead. Flexen entered the contest having pitched two consecutive quality starts, so Friday's outing was certainly disappointing from an individual standpoint. The 26-year-old has mixed three outstanding starts with two poor ones through five appearances, which has resulted in an overall 2.74 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 23 innings. His next start could come at home against Baltimore.