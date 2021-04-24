Flexen improved to 2-1 on the season Saturday against the Red Sox, striking out seven in seven innings while allowing just one run on four hits and a walk.

Flexen held the hosts scoreless for 6.2 innings before allowing an RBI single to Marwin Gonzalez. The 26-year-old's time in Korea last year appears to have served him very well, as his 2.74 ERA and 21:5 K:BB through his first four starts this season look nothing like his 8.07 ERA and 49:54 K:BB from his first three partial seasons with the Mets.