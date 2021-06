Flexen allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts in six innings versus Detroit on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander earned a quality start, his fourth in 11 outings this year. Flexen has done alright as a No. 5 starter with a 4.68 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB across 59.2 innings this season. Inconsistency has been an issue for the 26-year-old at times. He lines up for a favorable matchup at home against Minnesota next week.