Flexen is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals rather than in Sunday's series finale with the Blue Jays in Seattle, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

After getting the Independence Day start against the Padres, Flexen appeared primed for a two-start week, but the Mariners instead used Wednesday's off day to reorder their rotation. Logan Gilbert, who started in Tuesday's 6-2 win over San Diego, will instead get the two-start week while he takes the hill Sunday on his normal four days' rest.