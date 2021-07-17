Flexen (9-3) allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out two across seven innings to earn the win over the Angels on Friday.

Flexen's only damage was a second-inning solo home run off the bat of Max Stassi. Other than that, it was another great performance against the Halos. Over his last six starts, Flexen is 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. He has lowered his season ERA to 3.35 and his nine wins have him tied for third-most in the American League. The only downfall right now is his low 5.9 K/9.