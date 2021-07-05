Flexen (7-3) allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out five across six innings, earning the win Sunday over the Rangers.

Flexen shut out the Rangers through the first five innings, but he allowed a run on three singles in the sixth inning. It was one of Flexen's more dominant performances this season and he didn't walk a single batter for just the third time. The 26-year-old has a 3.80 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 85.1 innings. He is not a big strikeout threat, posting a low 6.0 K/9. He has been very solid recently, firing a quality start in each of his last five appearances.