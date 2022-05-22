Flexen didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Red Sox, surrendering five runs on eight hits and three walks over four-plus innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander got staked to a 4-0 lead before he even set foot on the mound and took a 5-1 lead into the fifth inning, but Flexen allowed four straight hits to begin the bottom of that frame before getting the hook, including two doubles and a Rafael Devers homer, and all four came around to score. This was Flexen's shortest start yet this season, but he's failed to complete six innings in four straight starts. He'll carry a ragged 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 31:15 K:BB through 43.1 innings into his next outing.