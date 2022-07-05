Flexen (5-8) earned the win during Monday's 8-2 victory over San Diego, allowing four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in 6.2 scoreless innings.

Seattle staked Flexen to a two-run lead before he even took the mound and the righty cruised to an easy win, retiring the first 10 Padres he faced. The 28-year-old has now won three consecutive starts while posting a solid 3.09 during his last nine turns compared to a 4.00 mark on the season. Additionally, the eight strikeouts represent a season high as Flexen is averaging 3.9 per start during the nine-game stretch. He's scheduled to take the mound again this weekend against Toronto.