Flexen allowed an unearned run on one hit and four walks over two innings while recording two strikeouts during a relief appearance in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Making his first appearance since transitioning to a bullpen role, Flexen clearly had some control issues, leading to him needing 43 pitches to record six outs. The veteran right-hander has been effective as a starter the majority of the season, and he'll likely be destined for multi-inning assignments akin to Saturday's while he remains a reliever.