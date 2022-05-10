Flexen (1-5) took the loss Monday, coughing up six runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings as the Mariners were routed 9-0 by the Phillies. He struck out five.

Four of the nine hits off Flexen went for extra bases, including homers by Jean Segura and Rhys Hoskins. The right-hander hadn't allowed more than three runs in any of his five prior outings this season, but his low 15.7 percent strikeout rate gives him little margin for error considering his hard hit rate and barrel rate both rank in the bottom 25th percentile in the league. Flexen will carry a 4.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB through 34 innings into his next start.