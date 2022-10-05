Flexen allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings in a 7-6 extra-innings win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against Detroit. He did not factor into the decision.

In his first start since Aug. 6, Flexen held Detroit scoreless in the first two innings. In the third he allowed a couple of doubles and one run scored and in the fourth he gave up a two-run, two-out homer to Spencer Torkelson. Flexen has a 4.02 ERA in 121 innings as a starter and a 1.62 ERA in 16.2 innings in relief this year. He'll likely continue in a relief role if he's included on the Mariners' AL Wild Card roster.