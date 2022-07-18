Flexen gave up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Flexen only threw 76 pitches -- the least he had thrown since June 3 -- but he held the Rangers to one run and left the game with the lead in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old right-hander now boasts an excellent 1.10 ERA in July and has only given up two earned runs all month. Flexen has a 70:35 K:BB in 99.2 innings this season. He appears to be in line for a two-start week beginning the Monday after the All-Star break with a rematch at home against the Rangers followed by a trip to Houston.