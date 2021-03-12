Flexen allowed a two-run home run, issued a pair of walks and hit a batter over three innings in a Cactus League tie with the Dodgers on Thursday. He struck out three.

As his final line implies, Flexen had a bit of an eventful start, but considering he was facing the defending champions and a lineup full of regulars, the end result wasn't necessarily disappointing. Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports Flexen largely accomplished his goal of mixing in all of his pitches, and that the veteran's fastball sat between 92 and 95 mph. "My cutter was really good tonight, I thought my curveball was sharp tonight," Flexen said.