Flexen (1-0) earned the win against San Francisco on Saturday, tossing five scoreless innings and allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Flexen carried over the momentum from two strong Cactus League outings into the regular season, holding San Francisco to only one extra-base hit and no runs over five frames. He induced only eight swinging strikes and ran his pitch count up to 94, but those concerns are easy to look past considering the final outcome. Flexen turned his career around with a strong showing in the KBO last season, and he could quickly become a fantasy commodity if he's able to put together more outings like the one he posted Saturday. The right-hander's next start will come Sunday at Minnesota.