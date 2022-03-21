Flexen started the Mariners' Cactus League loss to the Angels on Sunday and allowed an earned run on two hits over three innings. He struck out four.

Flexen was one of the several pleasant surprises for the Mariners last season, posting a 14-6 record, 3.61 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 31 starts. The right-hander enters 2022 with a solid grip on the No. 4 spot in the rotation, and he made a strong impression on manager Scott Servais in his first spring action while liberally incorporating the cutter he found plenty of success with a year ago, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. "All of his pitchers were working, and he had really good command," Servais said.