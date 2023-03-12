Flexen has allowed one run on eight hits and two walks while recording six strikeouts across 8.1 innings in three Cactus League appearances.

The veteran right-hander worked all the way up to 50 pitches in his most recent outing Saturday against the Rockies as he continues to try and make a case for a back-end rotation spot. Flexen's 8-9 record last season was, on the surface, a step back from his career-best 14-6 mark in 2021. However, the 28-year-old's 3.73 ERA was his second straight sub-4.00 mark and was only slightly higher than the career-low 3.61 figure he'd generated a season prior.