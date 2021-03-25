Flexen fired five scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording four strikeouts.

Coming off an outing in which he'd allowed six earned runs across just three innings, Tuesday's effort was equivalent to a sigh of relief for Flexen, who's being counted on as the No. 5 starter. The right-hander worked up to 69 pitches, throwing 47 for strikes in a crisp start that was his first of four this spring where he didn't surrender multiple earned runs.