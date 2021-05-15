Flexen (4-1) picked up the win against Cleveland on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 5.2 innings.

For the second time in his past three starts, Flexen did not register a single strikeout, but that didn't prevent him from earning his fourth win of the season. He limited Cleveland to only one extra-base hit (a double) and threw 56 of his 85 pitches for strikes. Despite a paltry 16.3 percent strikeout rate on the campaign, Flexen has pitched to a steady 3.46 ERA thanks in part to yielding only three home runs over 39 innings. He's lined up to next take the mound Wednesday at home versus Detroit.