Flexen signed a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Mariners on Wednesday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Flexen spent the 2020 season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization, and he had solid results, posting a 3.01 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 132:30 K:BB over 116.2 innings. He had double-digit strikeout totals in each of his final two starts of the year, and he'll now return to MLB on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old struggled to generate much production during his time in the majors from 2017 to 2019, but he'll attempt to carry his momentum from the KBO into improved results with the Mariners.