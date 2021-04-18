Flexen (1-1) allowed one run on 10 hits over six innings in a loss to the Astros on Saturday. He struck out three and did not issue a walk.

Only one of the 10 hits went for extra bases and Flexen did not hand out a single free pass, but even so he was fortunate to escape with just one run on his ledger. The Mariners' defense turned two double plays behind him. Flexen is holding his own in his return stateside (3.38 ERA), but he would be well served to dial the strikeouts back up. He faces a tough road test in Boston next weekend.