Flexen did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays. He allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts across five innings.

Flexen served up a two-run double to Marcus Semien in the second frame, then worked his way into trouble in the fifth when he loaded the bases by allowing a double and back-to-back free passes. Luckily, the right-hander was able to limit the damage to one run on a sacrifice fly by Cavan Biggio. After tallying 14 strikeouts and giving up just one run in his previous two starts, Tuesday's shaky outing was a bit of a disappointment, including his season-worst three walks. The 26-year-old will carry a 3.97 ERA and 1.30 WHIP into his next projected appearance at home Sunday against Texas.