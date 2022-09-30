Flexen (8-9) got the win in extra innings over the Rangers on Thursday, allowing an unearned run over one inning without any hits, walks or strikeouts.

Flexen gave up a sacrifice fly to Marcus Semien that plated phantom runner Leody Taveras with the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th, but the Mariners walked it off in the home half of the frame with singles from Luis Torrens and J.P. Crawford. The veteran right-hander's last win had come July 25 against this same Rangers squad when he was still working as a starter, yet Flexen has adapted well to a relief role by not allowing an earned run across the 9.2 innings covering his last eight appearances.