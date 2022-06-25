Flexen (3-8) earned the win Friday versus the Angels. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in five-plus innings.

Flexen allowed a solo shot and an RBI triple to Mike Trout, and Ryan Borucki allowed an inherited runner to score in the sixth inning. This was Flexen's first win in five starts in June despite him not allowing more than three runs in any of those games. He's still not pitching deep into games, as he's completed six innings only five times in 14 starts. The right-hander has a 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 55:27 K:BB across 77.1 innings. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Orioles next week.