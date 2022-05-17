Flexen (1-6) got the loss Monday, surrendering three runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 against the Blue Jays. He struck out seven batters.

The right-hander gave up solo homers in both the first and second innings before getting pulled in the bottom of the sixth frame after walking two batters and recording one out. One of the men he left on base would come around to score for the final run on his line. It was the second straight outing where he has surrendered multiple home runs and he has now given up seven homers in seven starts this year. Monday's effort mixed with Flexen's blow up last week versus the Phillies has raised his ERA from 3.10 to 4.35 on the campaign. He has now lost four straight decisions and will look to turn it around in his next start which tentatively lines up to be Saturday at Boston.