Flexen didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Rockies despite tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning six.

Flexen has looked excellent over his last few outings and has given up one or fewer runs in three of his last five appearances while posting four quality starts in that span. The four-year veteran improved his ERA to 3.87 with another strong outing, and he will try to keep this blistering form going when he takes the ball next. His upcoming outing is scheduled for next week at Toronto.