Flexen did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over five innings against Baltimore. He struck out three.

Flexen struggled out of the gate, allowing two doubles, a single and a wild pitch that resulted in two first-inning runs for the Orioles. Baltimore added another run in the third, but Flexen minimized the damage and escaped with his seventh quality start of the campaign. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday's road matchup against the Astros.