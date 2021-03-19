Flexen allowed six earned runs on nine hits and a walk over three innings in a Cactus League loss to the Angels on Wednesday. He struck out four.

The right-hander's spring ERA climbed to 10.13 across three starts with Wednesday's outing, which Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports included the first eight hitters in the Angels lineup coming to bat in the first inning-plus (three runs) due to Flexen's poor command. Flexen was ultimately pulled for a reliever in the second and then brought back out for the third inning, allowing him to finish on a high note with a strikeout. Manager Scott Servais chose to emphasize the positive postgame. "Obviously Flex wasn't as sharp early in the game as he was in his first couple starts," said Servais. "I give him credit for hanging in there. He did not have his best stuff or command but he'll learn from it and move forward."