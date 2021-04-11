Flexen allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

Flexen labored through his second start of the year, with the biggest hit being a Byron Buxton two-run homer in the fifth. The Mariners' offense took over after that, getting Flexen off the hook. He's pitched to a 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB over 10 innings. Consistency could be an issue for the 26-year-old right-hander as he attempts to reestablish himself in the majors after a year in the KBO. His next start is expected to be Saturday at home versus the Astros.