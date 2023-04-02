Flexen is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It was widely assumed that Flexen would replace Robbie Ray in the rotation after Ray was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain, but it's now confirmed. The right-hander will likely make more than a handful of starts while Ray recovers, and pitched well in relief of the southpaw with four innings of one-run baseball. Flexen doesn't miss many bats and relies on quality defense behind him, so he's more of a streaming option over the coming weeks.