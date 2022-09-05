Flexen struck out one in a perfect 11th inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Flexen was the last reliever available after the Mariners drained the 'pen following a rain delay in the fourth inning. He slammed the door with ease, needing just six pitches to retire Luke Maile, Myles Straw and Steven Kwan in order. This was Flexen's second straight appearances with a save, though his effort Aug. 30 versus the Tigers was a four-inning assignment in a lopsided game. He's allowed four runs (three earned) through eight innings across four appearances since moving to the bullpen. For the season, the right-hander has a 3.89 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 87:47 K:BB through 125 innings.