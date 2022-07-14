Flexen (6-8) picked up the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-4 victory. He struck out one.

The right-hander also hit one batter with a pitch and managed a paltry six swinging strikes in 85 pitches, but the Nats didn't make much hard contact against Flexen, with only one of their six hits against him going for extra bases. The 28-year-old delivered his third straight quality start and eighth of the season, and he'll take a 3.84 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 67:34 K:BB through 96 innings into his next outing.