Flexen allowed an earned run on four hits and three walks across four innings in a loss to the Guardians on Friday. He struck out one and did not factor into the decision.

Starter Robbie Ray was chased after 3.1 innings, leading to what could have been a busy night for the bullpen. However, Flexen, a member of the rotation for most of the last two seasons, ate up some valuable innings in the back end of the contest and spared the arms of several fellow relievers in the process. Having thrown 66 pitches Friday, Flexen is unlikely to be available again until after the weekend.