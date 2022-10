Flexen is scheduled to start the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Flexen was initially in line to take the hill for Game 2, but the Mariners will instead treat the nightcap as a bullpen day and have the right-hander take the hill for the early game. Since he hasn't covered more than two innings in any appearance since the beginning of September, Flexen may not be asked to work especially deep into his start Tuesday.