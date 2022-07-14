Flexen will start on short rest Sunday against the Rangers, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Flexen earned the win during Wednesday's matinee against the Nationals, allowing a run on six hits and two walks while striking out one in six innings. Although he threw 85 pitches during the start, the Mariners will elect to line him up on short rest for the team's final game prior to the All-Star break. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old on a slight pitch count during Sunday's matchup in Texas.