Flexen fired three scoreless innings during which he allowed just two hits and no walks in a Cactus League tie with the Reds on Monday. He struck out three.

The right-hander wrapped up Cactus League play with eight scoreless frames across his last two appearances, particularly encouraging considering that pair of outings followed a six-earned-run hiccup versus the Dodgers on March 17. Flexen will open the 2021 campaign as the Mariners' No. 5 starter after revitalizing his career overseas in the KBO last season.