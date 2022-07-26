Flexen (7-8) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings, earning the win Monday over the Rangers.

Flexen allowed a run to score on a wild pitch in the third inning and gave up a solo home run to Adolis Garcia in the sixth. In four starts in July, Flexen has yielded four runs in 22.1 innings while earning three wins. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last 11 starts, settling in to provide consistency in the middle of the Mariners' rotation. He has a 3.75 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 75:37 K:BB in 105.2 innings through 19 starts overall, and his next one is projected to be this weekend in Houston.